Harold Eugene "Mac" McKibben, age 91, a resident of Providence Place of Chambersburg and formerly of Greencastle, PA died Saturday evening December 14, 2019 in Providence Place.
Born July 29, 1928 in What Cheer, Iowa, he was the son of the late Herbert "Sam" and Lorene (Keeling) McKibben. He married his wife Joretta "Jetty" A. (Brindle) McKibben on October 2, 1992.
Mac, in his younger years worked for the telephone company while in California and then retired in 1990 after 27years at Fort Ritchie as a communications manager. He was a veteran of the US Navy serving during the Korean War.
Mac was a lifetime member of the Chambersburg V.F.W. Post #1599 and of the Chambersburg Amvets Post #224. He enjoyed fishing, bowling and golfing.
Surviving family in addition to his wife of 27 years are one daughter Debbie McKibben of Redding, CA; one step-daughter, Dodie Bingaman and husband Richard of Greencastle; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two sons, Harold Jr. and Michael McKibben and a step-son Dennis Hebb.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday December 19 at 2:00 PM at the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home 45 S. Carlisle St. Greencastle with Chaplin Adam Leeper officiating. Burial will follow the service at the Browns Mill Cemetery in Kauffman, PA. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before the service on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice 1200 Camp Hill Bypass, Suite 205 Camp Hill, PA 17011. A special thank you to the Providence Place and Grane Hospice nurses and staff for the kind and compassionate care given to Mac. Online condolences may be given at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 17, 2019