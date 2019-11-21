|
Mr. Harold R. Gardenhour, 100, of Waynesboro, died Tuesday afternoon, November 19, 2019, at Hearthstone Retirement Home, Waynesboro.
Born June 5, 1919 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late George and Lillie (Dayhoff) Gardenhour. He was a lifelong resident of the Waynesboro area.
Mr. Gardenhour graduated from Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1937.
He and his wife of over 65 years, the late Margaret (Strausner) Gardenhour, were married on May 9, 1942 in the Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a lifelong member. Mrs. Gardenhour died on June 30, 2007.
Following his high school graduation, Mr. Gardenhour worked at Landis Tool Company from 1937 until his retirement in 1983.
He was a lifelong member of The Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro, where he was a member of the Men's Bible Sunday School class and played in the Sunday School Orchestra. He was also a member and treasurer of the Wayne Band for over 40 years and was an avid ham radio operator (K3QIF).
He is survived by his sons, Harold Gardenhour, Jr. and his wife, Nancy (Dwyer) of Middletown, VA and Richard Gardenhour and his wife, Suzette (Grisin) of Johnstown, PA; three grandchildren, Christopher married to Jennifer (Sukenik) of Davidsville, PA, Mary married to Andrew Reh of Traverse City, MI and Dana married to Joe Bodek of Pittsburgh, PA; seven great-grandchildren, Evan, Alexa, and Ian Gardenhour, Isabella and Morgan Reh, and Sofia and Chase Bodek; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Arthur Gardenhour and Allen Gardenhour.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with Pastor Dennis Beaver officiating. Burial will follow in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
The family will receive friends from 10:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M., Saturday morning in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 South Church Street, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 21, 2019