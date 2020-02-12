|
Harry R. Myers, Jr. April 15,1946 - February 7, 2020 of Ramey, PA past away at his residence with his family by his side. Born April 15, 1946 in Bellefonte, PA, he was the son of the late Harry R. Myers, Sr. and the late Nancy Bathurst Myers. On May 20, 1967 he married the former Beverly A. Poorman who survives. Also surviving are two children; JoAnn Bishop and her husband, Eric of Waynesboro, PA and James T. Myers and wife, Jody of Lancaster, PA ; four grandchildren, Megan Saunders and her husband Joey, and Zachary Bishop of Waynesboro, PA ; Kyle Myers and Julie Myers of Lancaster, PA; one great-granddaughter, Ellenor Saunders also of Waynesboro, PA. He is also survived by one brother, Eugene Myers, Tucson, AZ. He was predeceased by one brother, Michael Myers of Dillsburg, PA and one sister, Elizabeth Gifford of Tallahassee, FL. He attended the Church That Meets in Ramey. Harry was a 1964 graduate of Bellefonte High School and a graduate of Devry Technical Institute, Chicago, IL. He spent his entire career in the Electronics field retiring from Martins Famous Pastry Shoppe's Electronics Department in Chambersburg, PA. He was an avid Penn State Football fan, attending many home games with his son. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the Church That Meets in Ramey, 391 Miriam Street, Ramey, PA 16671 or the .
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 12, 2020