Mrs. Helen E. (Wishard) Adams, 88, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital, Waynesboro, PA.
Born October 18, 1931 in Zullinger, PA she was the daughter of the late Crawford A. and Lillian I. (Woodring) Wishard.
She and her late husband, Mr. Earl R. Adams, were married March 19, 1949 in Hagerstown, MD. Together they made their home in Greencastle in 1956. They enjoyed over 61 years together before Earl passed away July 14, 2010.
Mrs. Adams was a member of Otterbein United Brethren Church, Greencastle. She enjoyed crocheting using her talents to donate to Pregnancy Ministries, Inc., Greencastle and selling her designs at craft shows. She was involved in the community as a Girl Scout Troop leader, a Sunday school teacher and an election poll worker. Mrs. Adams also enjoyed playing cards and going to the beach especially the Outer Banks, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC.
She is survived by one son, Michael R. Adams and his wife, Ruth Ann of Pittsburgh, PA; two daughters, Deborah A. Weller and her husband, Jeffrey of Greencastle and Julie A. Reichard and her husband, Craig of Clear Spring, MD; seven grandchildren: Jeri Dimoff (Victor), Traci Ingram (Craig), Ann Elizabeth Moon (Jonathan), Benjamin Adams (Anna), Dustin Reichard (Beth), Katie Reichard and Derek Reichard; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Cindy Wishard of Shippensburg, PA; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, Crawford, Daniel, Paul, Richard and Charles and three sisters, Doris, Pat and Linda.
Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA, with Rev. David Rawley officiating.
Arrangements are by Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pregnancy Ministries, Inc., 14 S. Carlisle Street, Greencastle, PA 17225 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 5, 2020.