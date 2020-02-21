|
|
Helen Kline, age 95, of Greencastle, PA, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 8, 1924, in Wilmerding, PA, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Hanczak.
Helen was a homemaker all of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She is survived by her two sons, George A. Kline (wife Linda) of Greencastle, PA; Gene S. Kline of Chambersburg; and one daughter, Sheryl A. Gentile (husband Ron) of State Line, PA; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Arthur G. Kline in 2016 and her four sisters, Ann Vanscoy, Katherine Bayko, Rose Dixon, and Sophie Milakovic.
There will be a private funeral service at the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home in Greencastle. Burial will be in the Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg. There will be no public viewing. The family would like to thank the nursing staff in the CCU and MedSurg Unit at the Waynesboro Hospital for their kind and compassionate care, along with Heritage in Home Care Services in Greencastle and her weekend caregiver, Mary. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 21, 2020