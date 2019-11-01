|
Helen Moyer Benchoff, 79, of Hagerstown, passed away on Wed., October 30, 2019. She was born January 22, 1940, in Waynesboro, PA, to the late Amos Herr and Helen E. Herr Moyer. She graduated from Waynesboro Area Senior High School (1957), Hagerstown Junior College (1975), and Hood College (1977). She received a Master's Equivalency through several local colleges and taught third grade in the Waynesboro Area School District for 22 years. Helen was active in Pangborn Elementary School PTA, Girl Scouts, Waynesboro College Club and was a reading volunteer at Fountaindale Elementary. She married John R. Benchoff on May 18, 1962. In addition to her husband, she is also survived by two daughters, Heidi B. Baker, married to Bruce E. Baker, and Lisa N. Fish, married to Philip W.S. Fish; three grandchildren, Jennifer N. Baker, John B. Baker, and Renee C. Baker; one great-grandson, Zachary C. Baker; one sister, Mary Ann M. Payne; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marguerite M. Byrnes, and three nieces. The family would like to thank the staff at Coffman Nursing Home for the excellent care that she received there. Per Helen's wishes to be cremated, inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave., Hagerstown, MD 21742; Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131; or because of her love of reading, Mowery Elementary School, c/o Emily Rhodes, 7891 Tomstown Rd., Waynesboro, PA 17268. www.rsthvn.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 1, 2019