Helen Underwood Mullenax, 88, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1931 in Roseboro, NC to the late John L. Underwood and Lillian Sykes Underwood. Helen was a registered nurse and hard worker her entire life. She worked for many years in hospitals and as a private duty nurse at Johns Hopkins before she continued her work as a public health nurse in Baltimore. Helen was high-spirited, she loved spending time with her friends, especially playing cards, and she had a deep love for animals. She was a member of Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren in Christ Church and the Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dewey Mullenax, and her siblings, Johnnie Barlow, Ted Underwood, and Nash Hare Underwood. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Cave and her husband, Timothy, and her granddaughter, Sara Jordan Cave. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019