Home

POWERED BY

Services
Minnich Funeral Home
415 East Wilson Boulevard
Hagerstown, MD 21740
(301) 739-6800
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Underwood Mullenax
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Underwood Mullenax

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Underwood Mullenax Obituary
Helen Underwood Mullenax, 88, of Greencastle, PA, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. She was born on December 6, 1931 in Roseboro, NC to the late John L. Underwood and Lillian Sykes Underwood. Helen was a registered nurse and hard worker her entire life. She worked for many years in hospitals and as a private duty nurse at Johns Hopkins before she continued her work as a public health nurse in Baltimore. Helen was high-spirited, she loved spending time with her friends, especially playing cards, and she had a deep love for animals. She was a member of Greencastle Otterbein United Brethren in Christ Church and the Greencastle-Antrim Lioness Club.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Dewey Mullenax, and her siblings, Johnnie Barlow, Ted Underwood, and Nash Hare Underwood. She is survived by her daughter, Joan Cave and her husband, Timothy, and her granddaughter, Sara Jordan Cave. Services will be private. Online condolences may be made at: www.minnichfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -