Higgins, William S., 72, Mount Union, passed away December 19, 2019. Born December 29, 1946, Sparta, Wisconsin, son of the late William L. and Catherine M. (Plough) Higgins. Preceded in death by his dear son, Robert W. Higgins. Survived by his loving wife, Darlene Higgins; children, Billy Higgins; and Katie Garber and husband, Patrick; granddaughter, Aiden; grandson, Landon; brothers, Raymond and John Higgins; 3 great-nephews; 1 great-niece; 1 great-great niece; and 3 "adopted children," Julie Harbaugh, Beth and Ashleigh Thompson. William worked in construction and drywall for Keystone Homes. William was also a past member of the Waynesboro F.O.E. In his spare time, he enjoyed bowling, hunting and fishing. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service on Thursday, January 2, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Greencastle Otterbien Church, 146 Leitersburg St, Greencastle, PA 17225, Pastor David Rawley, officiant. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made directly to the funeral home to help the family defer funeral expenses. Arrangements have been entrusted to Heath-Anderson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 61 E. Shirley St., Mount Union, "Honored Provider of Veterans Funeral Care™." Condolences may be made at AndersonFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 24, 2019