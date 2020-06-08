Mrs. I. Jean (Weikert) Foose, 96, a resident of the Leland of Laurel Run and formerly of Anthony Avenue, both of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020.
Born March 25, 1924 in Hilltown, Adams County, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel R. Weikert and Mary Elizabeth Cluck.
Mrs. Foose was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1943.
She was employed as a secretary for various local businesses including Frick Company, Landis Tool Company and Millard Ullman Attorney-at-Law, all of Waynesboro. Prior to her retirement in 1986, she was employed at Fairchild Aircraft Manufacturing, Hagerstown, MD for 38 years.
Mrs. Foose was a lifelong member of Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waynesboro where she served as a Sunday School teacher for many years. She also was a member of National AARP.
She is survived by one son, son Gordon R. Foose and his wife, Beverley of Rouzerville, PA; step-daughter, Mary Ellen Smith of Hagerstown, MD; two grandchildren, Andrea S. Flook and Ty R. Miller; three great-grandchildren, Hannah E. Flook, Jordan A. Flook and Alexis M. Foose; step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; step-great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her mother and father; she was preceded in death by her husband, Mr. Norman L. Foose who passed away June 13, 1995; step-mother, Mary Elizabeth (Cline) Weikert Smith; two grandchildren, Michael G. and Sarah M. Foose; one step-great-grandchild; two sisters, Margie O. Bonebrake and Fay A. Shaffer; and one brother, Russell C. Weikert.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Evangelical Lutheran Church, 43 S. Church Street, Waynesboro PA 17268 or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 10626 York Road, Suite A, Cockeysville, MD 21038.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 8, 2020.