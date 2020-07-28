1/1
Isaac L. Aldridge, Jr.
Mr. Isaac L. Aldridge, Jr., 78, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Paramount Nursing Home, in Fayetteville, PA.

Born August 2, 1941, in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of the late Isaac L. "Leonard" and Mary Anna (Barncord) Aldridge.

Mr. Aldridge was employed at Mack Truck for 30 years working as a forklift operator.

He and his wife of 67 years, Alice (Haines) Aldridge, were married May 25, 1953 in Hagerstown, MD.

Isaac was a member of the Waynesboro Eagles Club and the Joe Stickell American Legion Post 15.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons Troy Aldridge and Kirk Aldridge; three grandchildren, Jillian Cummins and her husband Josh, Dylon Aldridge and Dalton Aldridge; four great-granddaughters; sister Judith Aldridge; brothers Bill Aldridge and Charles "Charlie" Aldridge.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Aldridge.

Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.



Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
