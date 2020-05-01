|
Ivan Leroy (Bill) Tracey, 100, of Smithsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
He was born February 8, 1920 in Waynesboro, PA, the son of the late Merle and Marie Tracey.
Mr. Tracey attended Smithsburg High School and Bull Tail School in Foxville.
Mr. Tracey and his wife of 58 years, Anna Mae Tracey, were married on December 24, 1951 in Hagerstown, MD and had two children, Brian Keith and Edwin Dennis (deceased).
He worked at the Waynesboro Knitting Mill for 44 years, as a laborer, cutter, pattern maker, and manager. At age 61, he started a landscaping business and had many customers in the Hagerstown and Waynesboro area, working into his early 90s.
He was a member of Christ Reformed United Church of Christ, Cavetown, MD where he served on the Consistory for many years. He was a Mason since the 1950s and a member of Salem Lodge 196 in Smithsburg.
Ivan enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the home he built in Smithsburg, known for its gardens, flowers, and shrubbery. He loved music and during his life played the guitar, harmonica, and piano. In addition to ice cream and French fries, he enjoyed his wife's cooking and baking, particularly her cookies, cakes and pies. He lived a simple but rich life and was loved by all who knew him.
He is survived by his son Brian Tracey and his wife, Lise, of Silver Spring, MD as well as three grandchildren, John of Princeton, NJ; Daniel of Washington DC, and Annie of Silver Spring, MD. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Slick, and his son, Edwin.
For the last seven years, he lived with his family in Silver Spring and was cared for by compassionate and dedicated aides from Adventist Home Health Care, in particular Charlotte, Ndey, and Winifred, for whom he was very thankful.
Due to current restrictions related to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held. Visitation will not be observed at this time. A celebration of Ivan's life for family and friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Lodge 196, P.O. Box 553, Smithsburg, MD 21783.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
