Jacob Gideon "Jud" Schaff, 47, died unexpectedly in York Hospital on Sat., Feb. 1, 2020 at 3:30 a.m. Born at Waynesboro on July 29, 1972, he was the son of the late Jacob G. and Julia (O'Brien) Schaff, Fayetteville.
The deceased attended the schools of Chambersburg, Pa. and Frederick, Md. and later studied music theory and electronics through the University of Phoenix.
He had been employed at various local businesses, and last worked as an administrative assistant at Thaw Group, Waynesboro.
Jud enjoyed birdwatching, and in his youth he appeared in the Conococheague Audubon publication for having spotted in his yard at Fayetteville a white-winged crossbill, a bird rarely found in this region. He also enjoyed breakdancing, cooking, mathematics and creating background beats for Hip-Hop performers. He was known for his quick wit and scientific curiosity.
His survivors include a daughter, Samantha R. Appleby, and three grandchildren, all of Chambersburg; a sister, Jennifer Diamond, Chambersburg, and a faithful friend, T. A. Dorsett, Waynesboro. He was predeceased by a granddaughter, Lillian Villalobos.
Following cremation, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made through John W. Keffer Funeral Homes & Crematory, York.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 5, 2020