James Alexander Hale, Jr. passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, October 1st, 2019, after a 2-year battle with colorectal cancer. Jim was born April 20, 1966, in Coshocton, Ohio, to James A. Hale, Sr. and Gene Rebecca Phelps Hale. The Hales lived in Coshocton, Ohio, until Jim was 7 years old when they moved to Waynesboro, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Waynesboro High School in 1984 and went on to attend Pennsylvania State University. He spent his first 2 years at the Mont Alto campus where his father taught Forestry. Then moved to the Behrend Campus in Erie, Pennsylvania, where he earned a bachelor's degree in Management Information Systems in 1988. Upon graduation Jim moved to the Washington, DC/ Northern Virginia area and started work August 1, 1988, at American Management Systems. Jim worked at AMS, now CGI Technologies and Solutions, until July 10th of this year, just shy of 31 years. Jim married Lois Cygnor October 11, 1997, in her hometown of Lewiston, New York. Jim and Lois had 2 children, Alexander William Hale was born June, 2000, and Noelle Madeline Hale was born September, 2002. Jim always described himself as a simple man that loved to cook, ski, spend time at the Outer Banks of North Carolina or Bar Harbor, Maine, and play board games. Jim was a loving husband and father and is survived by his wife Lois Hale, children Alex and Noelle Hale, and father Jim Hale, Sr.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 15, 2019