Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
210 West Main Street
Emmitsburg, MD 21727
410-848-3933
Resources
More Obituaries for James E. Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James E. Hobbs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James E. Hobbs Obituary
Mr. James E. Hobbs, 73, of Emmitsburg, MD, died on Monday, May 25, 2020 at the Ballenger Creek Center in Frederick. He was the husband of Deborah E. (McClain) Hobbs for 46 years.
Born October 5, 1946 in Frederick, he was the son of the late Charles Bernard Hobbs, Sr. and the late Ruth Helen (Buhrman) Hobbs. He was a member of St. Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Emmitsburg and was a 1965 graduate of Thurmont High School.
The last of his immediate family, Jim was predeceased by siblings, Charles Bernard Hobbs, Jr., Richard Albert Hobbs, and Betty Lee Hobbs. He was also predeceased by his best friend, Donald L. Wastler. He will be remembered by a special nephew, David Hobbs, and many beloved friends, especially Ronald Law.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be said on Thursday, May 28th at St. Joseph's Church with the Rev. Martin F. McGeough, C.M. as celebrant. A private interment will follow at the Germantown Bethel Church of God Cemetery in Cascade.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the National Shrine of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, 339 S. Seton Ave., Emmitsburg, MD 21727. Arrangements have been entrusted to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home in Emmitsburg. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.myersdurborawfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home - Emmitsburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -