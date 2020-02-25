|
James "Jim" Devin, 83, of Quincy Village, and former resident of 104 Landis Ave., Wayne Heights, passed peacefully from this life on Fri., February 21, 2020, with his loving wife of 58 years, Roberta, by his side.
Mr. Devin was born in Powell, Oklahoma, on April 18, 1936, the youngest of five children of Lillie Mae Parker Devin and James R. Devin, Sr. Jim spent his childhood in Canyon, TX, a small town near Amarillo, where he followed in his father's footsteps into the electronics/electrical field to become a career electrician.
He served in the U.S. Army between 1959-1961. While stationed at Fort Ritchie, MD, he decided to attend church services with a few Army buddies at Grace Brethren Church in Waynesboro. Fate would have it that this particular church would become his spiritual home and a centerpiece of his family life. It was at Grace he would meet and marry the love of his life and daughter of Grace's Rev. Robert Crees and his wife, Beulah. In the fall of 1961, immediately following Jim's Army discharge, the Rev. Crees became his father-in- law when he married the couple at the church.
The Devins lived at their Wayne Heights home, for over 40 years and raised two children, his beloved daughter, the late Faith Devin Abdelmagid and son, Douglas R. Devin.
Mr. Devin retired from Mack Truck-Volvo, of Hagerstown, after over two decades of service in the Electrical Maintenance Dept. where Jim was affectionately know as "Tex" to his friends and co-workers.
Jim was preceded to his home with the Lord by his daughter, Faith, in 2017, who now is once again in the loving arms of her father's embrace.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by son Douglas and wife, Melanie, of Hagerstown and son-in-law, Amr Abdelmagid, of Ruther Glen, VA.
Jim was "Pappy" to five grandchildren & five great-grandchildren: Granddaughter Melodie Vensko and husband, George, of Fredericksburg, VA; four grandsons, Matthew Roberts, and wife, Sara, of Fayetteville, PA; Michael Roberts, of Pensacola, FL; Dane Devin and Troy Devin, both of Hagerstown, MD; Great-grandsons, Colin Schneider and Parker Schneider, both of Fredericksburg, VA; and Great-granddaughters, Emma Roberts, of Fayetteville, PA; and Bryson Ivy Mongold, of Hagerstown, MD.
Jim was faithful Christian and active member of Grace Waynesboro Church, where he served through the years as Sunday school teacher, leader of the teen Bible quiz team, and superintendent of Adult Sunday school.
On Tuesday, February 25, at 1 p.m., a memorial celebration of Jim's life will be held at Grace Church, 250 Philadelphia Ave., Waynesboro. Senior Pastor Timothy Clothier, will officiate.
Burial in Green Hill Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions made in memory of Jim, to Grace Waynesboro, will be sincerely appreciated.
Arrangements were made by J.L Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, Md.
Online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 25, 2020