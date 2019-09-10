|
Mr. James T. "Jim" May, 52, of Atlanta, GA passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 in Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Atlanta.
Born October 26, 1966 in Indiana, PA he was the son of Blaine R. May of Greencastle, PA and the late Anna R. (Venturini) May.
Jim was a graduate of James Buchanan High School with the Class of 1984. He then went onto obtain a Bachelor of Science degree in business logistics from the Schreyer Honors College at Penn State University in 1989.
Most recently Jim was employed as Vice President of Services at Bricz, Atlanta. Before that he was employed at Jagged Peak, St. Petersburg, FL for two years.
Jim was a member of the Council of Supply Chain Management. He enjoyed collecting wrist watches and music especially classic rock. Jim will be greatly missed and remembered as a caring man.
Services will be held 10:30 A.M., Friday, September 13, 2019 in the Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington Street, Greencastle, PA with Father Walter Guzmán. Burial will follow in Parklawns Memorial Gardens, Chambersburg, PA.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M., Thursday evening in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20852 or online at www.kidneyfund.org.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Sept. 10, 2019