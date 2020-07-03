Mrs. Janet D. (Nogle) Zehler, 92, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in the home of her daughter, Karen, surrounded by her daughters
Born May 24, 1928 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late Allen F. and Geneva (Baxter) Nogle.
Most of her life was lived in Waynesboro. Mrs. Zehler was a graduate of Waynesboro High School with the Class of 1945.
Due to war efforts she moved with her parents to Ridley Park a suburb of Philadelphia in November of 1941 where she attended high school for two years before moving back to Waynesboro. While attending high school in Ridley Park she met her future husband and love of her life, William D. "Zip" Zehler .
Janet and Bill were married on August 14, 1948 in Waynesboro and lived a story book marriage for 70 years before Mr. Zehler passed away, April 10, 2019.
Janet and Bill shared many interests. But none more than their love of sports, and in particular, football. Janet followed Bill nationwide while he played college football. Later she never missed a game during the 12 years he was head football coach of the Waynesboro Senior High School Indians.
Mrs. Zehler served as secretary to the Principal at Hooverville Elementary School and also owned and operated the Kraft Korner for many years.
With a passion for music, Mrs. Zehler was involved with many local musical groups, singing and playing the piano. She served as Choir Director at Hawley Memorial Presbyterian Church for several years and was founder and director of several local choral groups including Sweet Harmony, Women's Quartet and Keynotes Quartet.
Mrs. Zehler is survived by three daughters, Karen Zehler Hough (Bill), Diane Zehler West (Denny) and Bonnie Zehler (Eric Stouffer) all of Waynesboro; six grandchildren Joshua Hough, Clint Woodring, Erin Woodring, Kyle Melville, Lauren Biser and Nicholas Stouffer; ten great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Janet enjoyed playing golf, flower gardening, and playing cards with friends and family. She was a talented and creative artist who painted, sewed, quilted, cross stitched to name a few. She and husband Bill spent many wonderful retirement years wintering in Florida.
Janet never missed a chance to be actively involved with her daughters in their interests and later was delighted to attend and participate in her grandchildren's school events and activities. She was immensely proud of her great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Francis A. Nogle and Robert Nogle.
Services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Monday, July 6, 2020 in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St., Waynesboro, with her nephew, Rev. Joel Nogle officiating. Burial will follow in Blue Ridge Cemetery, Thurmont, MD. Masks will be required for attendance.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, Monday morning, in the funeral home.
