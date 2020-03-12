|
Mrs. Janet E. (Smith) Harbaugh, 92, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 in The Leland where she had resided since 2018.
Born August 19, 1927 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of the late David Willard and Ethel Mary (Powell) Smith.
Mrs. Harbaugh was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1945.
She and her late husband, Mr. Joseph E. Harbaugh were married January 10, 1946 in Waynesboro. Mr. Harbaugh passed away September 8, 2007.
Mrs. Harbaugh was employed as a secretary to the Post Commander at Fort Ritchie, Cascade, MD for 27 years.
She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church, Waynesboro and the Waynesboro Hospital Auxiliary as well as an active member in the Christian Woman's Club in both Waynesboro and Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Harbaugh was an avid bowler competing in State Bowling Tournaments.
She is survived by two children, Deborah Wishard of Webster, NY and Jack Harbaugh and his wife Karen of Greencastle, PA; six grandchildren, Stephanie Wishard, Jason Wishard, Bethany Brawley, Luke Harbaugh, Rachel Ellis and Anna Nichols; 12 great-grandchildren; a brother Vernon Smith of New Mexico; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband she is preceded in death by a sister Helen Arendt.
Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Sunday, March 15, 2020 in the Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA with Pastor Mark Shover officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
There will be no public viewing; however, the family will visit with friends following the service Sunday afternoon in the church.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mrs. Harbaugh's honor to Faith United Methodist Church, 104 N. Potomac Street, Waynesboro, PA.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 12, 2020