Mrs. Janet Jean (Laman) Rowe, 79, of 6210 Nugget Way, St. Thomas, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in her home.
Born April 25, 1940 in Newburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wayne F. and Marie (Beltz) Laman.
She and her husband Kenneth D. "Shorty" "Buck" Rowe, Sr., were married March 26, 1960. After 55 years of marriage, Mr. Rowe passed away October 9, 2015.
Janet's work experience includes working at the Knitting Mill, a sewing factory, in housekeeping at Letterkenny Army Depot and had currently been working in housekeeping at the Comfort Inn in Greencastle.
She was a member of St. Thomas Assembly of God Church, St. Thomas, attending services when she could. She enjoyed going to car shows, doing puzzles, attending to her flowers and especially her grandchildren. She was a spunky lady with so much energy, you couldn't keep her down. She will be greatly missed by those that knew her.
She is survived by five children, Kenneth Rowe, Jr. and his wife, Debbie of Chambersburg, PA, Mike Rowe and his wife, Dawn, Waynesboro, PA, Daryl Rowe, St. Thomas, Brenda Meck of Mercersburg, Pa and Connie Benner and her husband, Charles of Greencastle, PA; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren;
a sister, Shirley Fuller, St. Thomas, a brother, Harry Laman and his wife, Jane of Chambersburg, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Jane Kirby and her brother, Ronnie Laman.
Due to state regulations, services will be private.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements.
Janet will be laid to rest in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle.
