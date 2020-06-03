Janet M. Massett (Willis) died Sunday, May 31, 2020 at St. Joseph's Place (St. Catherine's) Nursing Center Emmitsburg, Maryland of complications from Alzheimer's disease. She was 86 years old.
Janet was born at home outside Martinsburg, West Virginia on October 19, 1933 to the late Edith Mae (Talbott) and Robert Dunbar Willis. As a young child she attended Fairview Arden - a two room schoolhouse in the country. After graduating from Martinsburg High School, she obtained her RN degree from the former Kings' Daughter's Hospital's nursing school. She was employed as a nurse at the Veteran's Hospital in Martinsburg where she met her future husband Dominick Massett who was a patient. They settled in Thurmont, MD and together had 5 children - Sabrina Massett, Alissa Mayer (Mike), Myra Hall, Robert (Kim), and Matthew (Stacie).
Janet continued to work in the nursing field - for Doctor's Morningstar and Carroll in Emmitsburg and at Gettysburg and Frederick Memorial hospitals. In her younger years she enjoyed her weekly bridge game, traveling to Florida, California, and Arizona, watching thoroughbred races and stock car races in person and on TV with her sons. While a resident at St. Josephs' she especially enjoyed when the Elvis impersonator came to entertain.
She is fondly remembered by grandchildren Jesse (Elizabeth), Katie and Lauren Hensley; Mya, Cayley, and Bradley Hall; Cheryl Bittner, Mike Sinclair, Christopher and Robert Maichle; Barrett Johnson; Crystal Stephenson; Daniel Koval, and great-granddaughters Addison and Abigail Hensley; Lillian Reall and great-grandson Isaac Mentzer. She was pre-deceased by her brother Gary W. Willis and son-in-law Barry Hall.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St. Joseph's for their excellent care and kindness to Janet and all of us during the eight years she lived there. It was truly her home.
Friends will be received on Saturday June 6, 2020 from 11 am- 1 pm through a drive-up visitation followed by a private graveside service for family at Rosedale Cemetery, Martinsburg, West Virginia. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Alzheimer's Association
Good bye mom - "Summertime and the living is easy" - forever.
Condolences can be sent to www.rosedalefuneral.com
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 3, 2020.