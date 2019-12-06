Home

Jason Michael Kline


1979 - 2019
Jason Michael Kline Obituary
Jason Michael Kline, 40, of Chambersburg, Pa., passed away, Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Chambersburg Hospital.
Born May 10, 1979 in Chambersburg he was the son of Robert Woodring and Sarah (Kline) Fogelsanger.
Jason was a self employed tattoo artist.
In addition to his parents he also is survived by one brother, Joel Fogelsanger; four sisters, Danielle F. Dyer and husband, Chris, Amanda J. Allen, Holly Kline and Melissa Allen.
Jason was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Kline.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Rest Haven Funeral Home, Hagerstown is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 6, 2019
