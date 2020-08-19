1/1
Jay Michael Stenger
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Michael Stenger , 61 Nov 15, 1958 - Aug 16, 2020 Jay Michael Stenger , 61, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD.

Born Saturday, November 15, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Carole Louise (Birdsall) Stenger of Hagerstown, MD and the late Jack Rennis Stenger.

Jay graduated from Smithsburg High School. Jay was employed his entire career with the Washington County Roads Department. Jay brought a smile to every life he touched. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, camping and playing his drums. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife Kathy Stenger; daughter, Taria Nichole Mencia and husband Angel of Waynesboro, PA; two sisters, Robin L. Fallwell & husband Derek of Hagerstown, MD and Diane K. Mays & husband Michael of Hatfield, PA; three grandsons, Aidan Mencia, Julian Mencia and Ronan Mencia all of Waynesboro, PA.

Services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with Deacon Gary Fulmer officiating.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The RecordHerald on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
10:00 AM
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home
1331 Eastern Boulevard North
Hagerstown, MD 21742
(301) 791-7759
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved