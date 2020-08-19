Jay Michael Stenger , 61 Nov 15, 1958 - Aug 16, 2020 Jay Michael Stenger , 61, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Baltimore, MD.
Born Saturday, November 15, 1958 in Hagerstown, MD, he was the son of Carole Louise (Birdsall) Stenger of Hagerstown, MD and the late Jack Rennis Stenger.
Jay graduated from Smithsburg High School. Jay was employed his entire career with the Washington County Roads Department. Jay brought a smile to every life he touched. He enjoyed, fishing, hunting, camping and playing his drums. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Stenger; daughter, Taria Nichole Mencia and husband Angel of Waynesboro, PA; two sisters, Robin L. Fallwell & husband Derek of Hagerstown, MD and Diane K. Mays & husband Michael of Hatfield, PA; three grandsons, Aidan Mencia, Julian Mencia and Ronan Mencia all of Waynesboro, PA.
Services will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:00 am, at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, with Deacon Gary Fulmer officiating.
Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.
Interment will be private.
