Jean D. Acker
Jean Delores (Bitner) Acker, age 89, of Cascade, MD and formerly of Greencastle, PA, passed away at her daughter's home on Monday evening June 29, 2020.

Born June 14, 1931 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Lottie (Beard) Bitner. She married her husband John L. Acker on July 29, 1950. He died on August 4, 2018.

Jean was employed for 15 years by the Greencastle-Antrim School District having worked as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Otterbein United Brethren Church in Greencastle, where she was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School Class, the "Seniors" Group and the W.M.F. of the church. She was a 1949 graduate of Greencastle High School. Jean enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family.

Surviving family are a daughter, Leisa M. Rice (husband Kevin) of Cascade, MD; a grandson, Tyler Shetter ; four great-grandchildren, Adelina, Jacob, Brandon, and Alyssa.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters Frances Mellott, Gladys Bitner, Helen Keckler and brothers Russell Bitner and Irvin Bitner.

A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Parklawns Memorial Gardens in Chambersburg with Pastor David Rawley officiating. There will be no viewing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Otterbein United Brethren Church of Greencastle, 146 Leitersburg St, Greencastle, PA 17225 or to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Online condolences may be offered at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home in Greencastle.

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
