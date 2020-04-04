Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Jean Delores (Kriner) Buhrman


1939 - 2020
Jean Delores (Kriner) Buhrman Obituary

Mrs. Jean Delores (Kriner) Buhrman, 80, of Cascade, MD, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 in Meritus Medical Center, Hagerstown.
Born November 29, 1939 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of the late Leroy and Tressa (Myers) Kriner.
Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Guy Burhman, who passed away September 3, 2005.
Mrs. Buhrman was a longtime employee of Claire Frock Dress Factory.
She attended Victory Tabernacle Church in Thurmont, MD
Mrs. Buhrman enjoyed making crafts and playing cards but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by one sister, Dixie; and two brothers, Robert and William Kriner.
She is survived by three daughters, Patricia Poffenberger, Barbara Kratz and Tressa Palmer; four grandchildren, Heidi Appleby, Adam Poffenberger, Daniel Palmer and Jon Michael Kratz; one great-granddaughter, Aryanna Appleby; one sister, Donna L. Cramer; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Burial will be private in Bethel Church Cemetery, Cascade.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
