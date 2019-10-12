|
Jeffrey Craig Kline of Easton, MD died on October 8, 2019. He was 67 years old.
Jeff retired from Kline Machinery as President in 2012 from years of success in the CNC industry. Jeff's first job was painting cars and he enjoyed buying and restoring vintage and classic cars. Jeff was very talented in creating anything from wood such as walking sticks to cutting boards. Jeff was also an avid tennis player and later played paddle tennis with his wife and friends. Jeff was extremely close to his Mother and Father and still called his Mother every day.
Jeff enjoyed watching and cheering his son, Sean, on as he played sports, especially tennis. Jeff had a personality that would fill a room with love and laughter. He was a great man, husband, father, son and beloved friend to anyone that was close to him.
Jeffrey leaves his loving family behind to cherish his memory; his wife, Moira Kline, mother, Jackie Kline, son, Sean Kline, brother Terry Kline and wonderful cousins, nieces and nephews.
He will be missed.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Mon. Oct. 14, 2019 at St Peter & Paul Church in Easton at 11am with a reception immediately following at the Elks Lodge in Easton.
In lieu of flowers please donate to The . Visit boldentilghman.com for condolences.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 12, 2019