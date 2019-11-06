|
Jeffrey L. "Jeff" Hager age 67, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019, at the Hershey Medical Center. Born January 3, 1952, in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Howard D. and Ruth Barnhart Hager.
A 1969 graduate of WASHS, Jeff went on to serve honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam Conflict, where he would later retire from the West Virginia Air National Guard, with just under 30 years of service. In conjunction with his military service he also worked for the Federal Government as an Army Energy Manager, where he would also retire with over 30 years of service. Jeff was a member of the American Legion, , and the AMVETS in Chambersburg and a life member of Waynesboro American Legion, and the Boy Scouts of America. He dedicated countless hours as a girls volleyball referee for both middle school and senior high school volleyball and as a fundraiser and supporter of the Central Pennsylvania Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. He was an avid swimmer and fisherman, often fishing on veteran's day on the Susquehanna, however his greatest pride and joy was his granddaughters and being able to spend time with them and teaching them to swim. Born with roller skates, Jeff loved to travel.
Surviving is his beloved wife, Susan Lightner Hager, whom he married on December 23, 1989, a son, Andrew Helm (wife Julie) of Hudsonville, MI; granddaughters, Sydney, Kyra, and Layla Helm; brother, Dan Hager (wife Judi) of N. Myrtle Beach, SC; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jeff was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Martin.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 11 AM at the Grand Point Church, 2230 Grand Point Rd., Chambersburg, PA 17202, where Pastors Lawrence Metzler and Don Drury will officiate. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the church. Military honors will be rendered following the service in the church. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 600 Corporate Cir Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110 in honor of Taylor Myers or to the Penn State University "Pet Therapy Fund", Office of University Development, Mail Code A 120, P.O. Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033 or at pennstatehershey.org/pet-therapy. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 6, 2019