Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
(717) 597-2828
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home Inc.
45 South Carlisle Street
Greencastle, PA 17225
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie M. Keller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie M. Keller


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jessie M. Keller Obituary
Jessie M. Keller, 96, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Menno Haven Chambers Point. Born September 26, 1923 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Amelia Strittmatter Seacrest. Her beloved husband, Clarence E. Keller, preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. She is also preceded in death by four siblings, Margaret A. Hollinshead, Patsy A. Daley, Paul S. Seacrest and John Seacrest. Surviving are two nieces, a great nephew, and a great-great niece.
A graduate of Greencastle High School, Jessie was employed for 42 years as a shipping clerk for Fairchild Aviation. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and attending auctions.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225. Rev. Denise B. Horn will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now