Jessie M. Keller, 96, of Greencastle, passed away on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Menno Haven Chambers Point. Born September 26, 1923 in Greencastle, she was a daughter of the late Samuel and Amelia Strittmatter Seacrest. Her beloved husband, Clarence E. Keller, preceded her in death on November 20, 2007. She is also preceded in death by four siblings, Margaret A. Hollinshead, Patsy A. Daley, Paul S. Seacrest and John Seacrest. Surviving are two nieces, a great nephew, and a great-great niece.
A graduate of Greencastle High School, Jessie was employed for 42 years as a shipping clerk for Fairchild Aviation. She enjoyed spending time with her family and pets and attending auctions.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 AM on Monday, October 21, 2019 in the Harold M. Zimmerman and Son Funeral Home, 45 S. Carlisle St., Greencastle, PA 17225. Rev. Denise B. Horn will officiate. Interment will follow the service in Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Monday. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 18, 2019