Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Jimmy Gore

Jimmy Gore Obituary
Mr. Jimmy Gore, 75, of North Grant Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in his home.
Born October 20, 1944 in Conway, SC, he was the son of the late Vonie and Donnie Gore.
Mr. Gore began his military service in the United States Army in 1967 serving during the Vietnam War in Thailand from 1967-1969; at Fort Ritchie, MD from 1972-1974; in Frankfurt, Germany from 1974-1976; South Korea from 1976-1977; and returning to Fort Ritchie from 1979-until his retirement in 1984.
He was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15 and William Max McLaughlin VFW Post #695.
He leaves behind his devoted wife of 50 years, Mrs. Chusri Gore, whom he married in 1970 in Thailand; two daughters, Phanee Thanabodee of Waynesboro and Intawon Maiorana of Boonsboro, MD; two grandchildren, Anthony Maiorana and Natasha Maiorana; one sister, Sylvia Mishoe of Loris, SC; two nephews, Terry Gore and Johnny Gore, both of SC; and his best friend, Richardo Sanchez of TX.
Services and burial will be held at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 19, 2020
