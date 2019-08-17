|
|
Joann Wampler, age 69, of 300 Walker Road, Newport PA 17074, passed away quietly on Monday, August 12, 2019.
Born July 29, 1950 she was the daughter ofNorman (Yetton) and Alverta (Dump) (Baker) Wagaman. She married the love of her life, J. Thomas Wampler II on June 9, 1972.
Joann graduated from Waynesboro Senior High School in 1968 and Shippensburg State College in 1972 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biology. She went on to work for the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at the PA Veterinary Laboratory in 1974. She retired as a Microbiologist in 1999.
When not working or spending precious moments with her husband Tom, Joann was truly an animal lover, with her horses and dogs being especially dear to her heart. Following her retirement in 1999, she founded Golden TTouch Training and was a member of the Association of Professional Dog Training Club where she taught over 60 puppy classes. Besides her love for dogs, Joann was an accomplished equestrian and a member of the International Equestrian Organization. She enjoyed showing horses in competition and particularly enjoyed the formal art of Dressage riding.
Joann is survived by her loving husband of 47 years J. Thomas Wampler II and her brother Wayne L. Wagaman of South Mountain, PA. and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Donald E. Wagaman, a sister Norma Snively, niece Beth A. (Wagaman) Rounceville and nephew Donald E. Wagaman Jr.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Ronald C. L. Smith Funeral Home, 325 North High Street, Duncannon, PA 17020 at 1:30 P.M. Friends and guests are welcome to call on the family prior to the service between the hours of 12:30 P.M. and 1:30
P.M. for a period of visitation. All are welcome and invited to attend.
Flowers are welcome, but in lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joann's name to for Parkinson's Disease at michaeljfox.org
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Aug. 17, 2019