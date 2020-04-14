|
John Aclin, Sr, age 92, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2020 at the Parker House Assisted Living Facility at Quincy Village.
John was born on January 8, 1928 to John and Vitina Aclin in New York City, NY. He proudly served in the US Navy in 1946-1947 and remained a sailor in spirit the rest of his life. On December 4, 1949, he married Anne Chisholm Barr and they were inseparable until her passing on June 10, 2018.
After graduation from Adelphi College, John worked as a polymer chemist for a variety of firms and a wide range of technologies, from rocket propellants to adhesives, vinyl flooring to inks. His work led him and his family to make thirteen moves to six states. He and Anne moved to Douglassville PA in 1984 and to Quincy Village in 2000.
A gifted painter of op art, John loved to read and play card games and he and Anne enjoyed traveling across the US and to Europe. A devout Christian, he was active in his church and especially enjoyed singing tenor in the choir.
John is survived by four children: Betty (Ed), John (Charissa), Debbie (Len), and Keith (Jean), four grandchildren: John, Mindi (Jeff), Rebecca, and Leah and one great-granddaughter: Morgan.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Trinity UCC in Waynesboro, PA at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Re-Creation USA (www.re-creation.org 2520 Main Street, Port Trevorton, PA, 17864) are solicited. Re-Creation provides entertainment to hospitalized veterans and was an important ministry to John and Anne.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 14, 2020