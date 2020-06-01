John C. Stevens, 91, of Fayetteville, PA, passed away Friday morning, May 29, 2020 at the Shook Home. Born November 2, 1928 in Hustontown, PA, he was a son of the late Andrew and Louella Hoffman Stevens. He was employed for 36 years as the head cook at South Mountain Restoration Center, retiring January 6, 1991. He was a life member of the Moose Lodge in Chambersburg. A loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, John enjoyed spending time with his family and puppy sitting Fireball and Ava. His wife, Mary Louise Cromwell Stevens, whom he married June 19, 1945, preceded him in death on November 4, 2012.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Ulrich (boyfriend Artie); granddaughter April Fickes (husband Randy); grandson Cody Ulrich (wife Ariel); and great-grandson Corbin Jeffrey Fickes, all of Fayetteville. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Jeffrey Ulrich; his son, Charles A. Stevens; his brother, Nathan Stevens; and four sisters, Martha Stevens, Althea Brown, Evelyn Quinn, and LaVerne Brown. He was the last of both his and his wife's immediate families.
Services will be private. Interment will follow at Parklawns Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA.
Memorial contributions may be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran Home Care and Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Condolences and memories may be shared on his Book of Memories page at www.geiselfuneralhome.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 1, 2020.