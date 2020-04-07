|
|
Mr. John E. Gardenhour, 90, of West 4th Street, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 in Waynesboro Hospital.
Born January 23, 1930 in Smithsburg, MD, he was the son of the late Joseph A., Sr. and Etta Mae (Coss) Gardenhour.
Mr. Gardenhour served in the United States Army from 1949-1952 during the Korean Conflict. After his military service, John returned to Waynesboro where he began his work career at Landis Tool Company and then Mack Truck (Volvo) in Hagerstown, MD. He retired from Mack Truck in 1990.
He enjoyed being outside tending his flowers and working in his garden. He is remembered as a generous, hardworking father as well as a devoted husband who loved spending time with his grandchildren. His steady presence and strong will were an inspiration to all who knew him.
He and his late wife of 66 years, Mrs. Betty L. (McDonald) Gardenhour, were married July 2, 1952 in Hagerstown. Mrs. Gardenhour passed away May 13, 2019.
Mr. Gardenhour is survived by a daughter, Stacey D. Harper; three sons Jay L. Gardenhour (wife Christy), Kerry A. Gardenhour and Dennis (Craig) Gardenhour (wife Cheryl); grandchildren Christian Harper, Justin Gardenhour, Christopher Gardenhour, Corey Gardenhour, Amanda Mowen, Amanda Taylor and April Truax; ten great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was the last of his immediate family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four sisters, Anna Wolff, Mildred Mong, Polly Young and Esther Stockslager; and three brothers, Russell Gardenhour, Joseph ""Art"" Gardenhour, Jr. and Charles W. Gardenhour.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family due to Governor Wolf's mandate concerning COVID-19.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3901 Waynecastle Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268 or Waynesboro Community Nurse, 13 S. Church Street, Waynesboro PA 17268 or SpiriTrust Lutheran Hospice, 2700 Luther Drive, Chambersburg, PA 17202.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 7, 2020