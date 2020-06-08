Mr. John Edward Dupont, 88, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Doey's House, Hagerstown, MD.
Born March 19, 1932, he was the son of the late Jean Dupont and Beulah (Bumbaugh) Shaffer.
He grew up in Pond Bank and also lived in Philadelphia, Quincy, and Waynesboro.
He was a Veteran of Foreign War, serving in the U.S. Army and was very proud of his time he spent with the ski patrol while stationed overseas.
He and his wife, Gloria (Potter) Dupont were married at the Trinity United Church of Christ, Waynesboro, 62 years ago this past April.
He worked as a chef alongside his father at Misericordia Hospital in Philadelphia, currently known as Mercy Hospital. He also worked for Penn-Dot and helped his wife's Uncle John High at a saw mill. He retired from Landis Machine Co., Waynesboro where he was employed as a machinist.
He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, VFW and Mont Alto Fire Dept. He served as a director at the Waynesboro Fish & Game as well as the Quincy Ox Roast Assn. He was a long-standing volunteer at Mont Alto Senior Center, which he greatly enjoyed and was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ.
John loved fishing, hunting, his pets, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. You could often find him tinkering in his garage, tending to his "honey-do-list" He graciously tolerated all of the women in his family!
In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by two daughters: Sharyn Dupont and Nancy Dupont, both of Waynesboro; two granddaughters: Jonica Stevens of Wilmington, NC and Shana Myers of Waynesboro, PA; a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings: Donald Shaffer, Chambersburg, Donna Kay (Shaffer) Hobbs, Marion and Roger Shaffer, Chambersburg; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Atticus John Myers and his siblings: Max Dupont, Marie Dupont Moats, Daniel Shaffer and Kenneth Shaffer.
Due to the current mandate, services will be private. A private graveside service with military honors will be held in Green Hill Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Bruce Druckenmiller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The RecordHerald on Jun. 8, 2020.