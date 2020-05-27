|
Mr. John H.W. Hess, Jr., 96, of Greencastle, PA, passed away Saturday morning, May 23, 2020, at Laurel Lakes Nursing Home, Chambersburg. Born May 1, 1924 in Five Forks, PA, he was the oldest son of the late John and Mildred (Bonebrake) Hess.
He lived his early life in Five Forks and attended Pigeon Hill School.
He was a farmer in his younger days and worked at Frick Co., Waynesboro for 12 years. He retired from Mack Truck in Hagerstown, MD in 1984, after 24 years.
John enjoyed woodworking, NASCAR, Traveling and taking care of his lawn in the later part of his life.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Alma Evelyn (Besecker) Hess who passed away March 22, 2008. They were married in Hagerstown, MD on January 22, 1960)
He was a member of King Street United Brethren Church, Chambersburg; U.A.W. Local #171; Marine Corps League of Chambersburg, PA; Greencastle American Legion and Waynesboro V.F.W.
He is survived by five children: Ronald G. Hess and his wife, Deb of Mercersburg, PA; Nancy J. Nichols of McConnellsburg, PA; Gary L. Hess of Chambersburg, PA; Rick A. Hess and his wife, Beckey of Greencastle, PA and Nancy S. Hess of Chambersburg, PA; 13 grandchildren;
20 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; one sister, C. Marie Martin of Waynesboro, PA; two brothers, Walter "Doc" Hess and his wife, Vonnie of Mont Alto, PA and Robert Hess and his wife, Ellen of Mont Alto, PA; a number of nieces and nephews and for the last 10 years a special friend and very close companion, Charlotte M. Folkenroth of Blue Ridge Summit, PA.
In addition to his parents and his wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Charlotte F. St. Clair; three sisters: Margaret E. Valentine and Louise H. Whitmore and Pauline G. Martin and
two brothers, Joseph Hess and Kenneth Hess.
Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, Burial will be private at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle, PA with Pastor Dennis Sites officiating. Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 27, 2020