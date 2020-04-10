|
Mr. John M. Oberholzer, 75, of Worleytown Rd., Greencastle, PA, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at the Chambersburg Hospital, following an extended illness.
Born August 21, 1944 in Greencastle, he was the son of the late Cecil and Betty (Shimer) Oberholzer. He graduated from Greencastle High School with the Class of 1962.
He was employed as a forklift driver, working for Corning Glass Works, Greencastle for 37 years, retiring in 2002.
He and his wife Trina M. (Ehrhart) Marshall have been together for 40 years. They married in 2002.
He was a member of Greencastle Sportsman's Association. Hunting and fishing were more than hobbies for John, they were his passion. He was a fun-loving, caring man who was an incredible story teller. He could relate to just about any topic of discussion that would come up and could share a related experience that he had and most of the time it happened in the mountains! His family, friends and his dogs meant the world to him. His wonderful sense of humor, which he kept to the very end, will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
In addition to his wife, Trina, he is survived by his daughter, Tracy, his son, Steve, his granddaughter, Lexie, his great-grandson, Easton, two brothers, Greg and Brian, two sisters, Pam and Jeannie and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-son, Josh and two brothers, Mike and Tim.
In light of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, the family will postpone their celebration of his life until a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cumberland Valley Animal Shelter, 5051 Letterkenny Rd. West Chambersburg, PA 17201.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 10, 2020