Mr. Jon V. Dennis, Sr., 72, of Wayne Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 in his home.
Born March 1, 1947 in Waynesboro, he was the son of the late Charles William and Estelle Mae (Waltz) Dennis.
Mr. Dennis was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School.
Following his retirement, he was an active volunteer in the Waynesboro Community, serving on the Zoning and Planning Board for the Borough of Waynesboro and at the polls during elections.
He was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Church, Waynesboro where he was a Deacon and served on the Board of Trustees.
Mr. Dennis is survived by his wife of over 33 years, Mrs. Patricia A. (Flippin) Dennis; nine children, Jon V. Dennis, Jr., Greg Dennis, Kelly R. Dennis-Friend, Gina Dennis-Hines, Denise Dennis-Ramirez, Ronnie Hayden, Donna Justus, Rebecca Menner and Kelly Peyton; 33 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Estelle M. Carter; three brothers, Charles E. "Sonny" Washington, Jr., William T. Dennis and Douglas A. Dennis, Sr.; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Ruth Dell and Rozena "Anne" Taylor.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 28, 2020 in St. Paul AME Church, 30 West King Street, Waynesboro with Pastor Gwendolyn Bell officiating. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 10, 2020