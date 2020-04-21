|
Jonathan P. Kipe, 37, of Sabillasville, MD died suddenly, Wednesday afternoon, April 15, 2020 at his grandmother's home in Fairfield, PA.
Born April 8, 1983 in Waynesboro, PA he was the son of Kevin and Terry (Shaner) Kipe, of Waynesboro, PA.
Jonathan worked at his family's cleaning business. He was an active member of Celebrate Recovery at Five Forks Church. He enjoyed attending Camp Credo, reading, playing games, and watching wrestling, but most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his son.
In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his son, Jonathan A. Kipe, of Waynesboro, PA, his brother, Andrew C. Kipe, of Waynesboro, PA, his paternal grandmother, Shirley Kipe, of Fairfield, PA, his maternal grandmother, Lila Shaner, of Waynesboro, PA, his aunts, Robin Shaner, Susan Shaner, Chris Kipe, and his uncles, Alfred Shaner, and Mike Kipe. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Raymond Kipe and his maternal grandfather, Willard Shaner.
The family is planning a Celebration of Jonathan's Life for the public at a later time. The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements and online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 21, 2020