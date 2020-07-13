1/1
Jonivan Wayne Snyder
Jonivan Wayne Snyder , 9, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away, Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Born Monday, October 25, 2010 in Hagerstown , MD, he was the son of Mark Snyder and Stacey Wright-Snyder of Waynesboro, PA. He was a former student at Salem Elementary School and currently at Fairview Elementary School. He played baseball for the Waynesboro Youth Baseball League. Jonivan enjoyed working with his dad. He loved cars, trucks, Pokemon, and especially playing video games with his brother and sister. He also enjoyed wrestling with his cousin. Jonivan was a ball of energy and was happy go lucky. He had many friends because of his bright personality. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Brayden Wright; three sisters, Nevaeh Snyder, Chylease Snyder, and Julianna Snyder; maternal grandmother, Lisa Stancil; paternal grandmother, Gena Snyder; paternal grandfather, Earl Snyder; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James Stancil and his great-grandfather, Kenneth Wright. Services will be held privately with the family. Family will receive friends at the Douglas A. Fiery Funeral Home, 1331 Eastern Blvd. North, Hagerstown, MD, Wednesday, July 15, 2020, 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.douglasfiery.com

Published in The RecordHerald on Jul. 13, 2020.
