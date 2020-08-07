Joretta "Jetty" A. (Brindle) McKibben, age 89 of Greencastle, PA died Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Williamsport Retirement Village in Williamsport, MD.
Born April 19, 1931 in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Irene (Miller) Brindle. She married her husband Harold Eugene "Mac" McKibben on October 2, 1992. He died on December 14, 2019.
Jetty was a licensed beautician having operated the former Jetty Ann Coiffures in Greencastle for 10 years. She also worked at the former Stanley Co. in Chambersburg for 13 years. She graduated from the former Edy's School of Beauty in Chambersburg.
Joretta was a life member of the Greencastle V.F.W., member of the Greencastle American Legion and life member of the Chambersburg AMVETS. She was an avid bingo player, she enjoyed making candy and doing sewing and seamstress work for people.
Surviving family are a daughter Dodie Bingaman and spouse Richard of Greencastle, one granddaughter Natasha Reeder Skutch and spouse Joel of Pittsburgh, PA, one great-grandson, Jackson Skutch, one brother, Robert Brindle of Greencastle, PA and one sister, Mabel Shindle of Greencastle.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son Dennis Hebb, a grandson Jason Reeder and a brother Marvin Shindle.
A private graveside service will be held at the Browns Mill Cemetery, Kauffman, PA with Pastor David Rawley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of Washington County, 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742. Arrangements were by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.