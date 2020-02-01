|
|
Mr. Joseph J. "Jack" Borzager, Jr. of Country Club Road, Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Waynesboro Hospital.
Born September 1, 1937 in Waynesboro he was the son of the late Joseph J. "Joe", Sr. and Gloria L. (Welty) Borzager. He and his late wife, Mary Catherine (Vanderau) Borzager, were married January 26, 1990 in Hagerstown, MD. Mrs. Borzager passed away December 19, 2014. Mr. Borzager is survived by a son, Marcus J. Borzager of Hochheim, Germany; a granddaughter, Lina Anne of Mainz, Germany; a step-son, Terry L. Wile and his wife Jill of Cascade, MD, as well as close friends of many years, Gene Haugh, Joe Russell both of Waynesboro, Steve Brandenburg of Middletown, MD, Cliff Deckert of Sheboygan, WI and Wayne and Grace Fruge of Georgetown, TX.
Jack graduated from Waynesboro Area High School with the Class of 1955. Throughout school he played football, basketball and baseball. In 1977 he graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in Arts and Business and Management. He continued graduate studies with Troy State University and Webster College.
Jack enlisted in the United States Air Force in June 1955. He served for 30 years retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant from Langley Air Force Base, VA in July 1985. While in the Air Force he served in many different capacities at many different Air Force bases both in the states and overseas. He was initially a communications center operator attending technical training school at F.E. Warren AFB, Wyoming. Jack completed training as a cryptographer and Scott AFB, Illinois and later transitioned to a communications/information systems programs manager. Jack's service time included serving during Vietnam when he earned several service ribbons, awards and citations.
At various assignments he organized, managed and played on USAF unit level basketball and softball teams. Jack was and avid jogger for many years. He enjoyed traveling and visited many historical sites throughout Europe.
Following retirement, he was employed by Electronic Data Systems in Michigan, Maryland and New Jersey. In 1986 he began working for the Department of Defense as a civilian at the Pentagon and Fort Ritchie, MD.
Jack was proud of his baseball card and music collections and spent many hours accumulating and enjoying his treasures. He played in the Washington 50+ softball league, Hagerstown. He was a member of the American Legion Post 15, VFW Post 695, Moose Lodge 1191, and the YMCA all in Waynesboro. Jack was also a former member of the Air Force Sergeant's Association, BPOE Elks 731, Fraternal Order of Eagles 1758, Eagles Club, Inc. and AMVETS Post 10.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, February 5, 2020, in Green Hill Cemetery, 953 S. Potomac St., Waynesboro with Rev. Ruth Ward officiating.
There will be no public viewing.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, PA.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Feb. 1, 2020