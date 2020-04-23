Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph K. Nicodemus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph K. Nicodemus


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph K. Nicodemus Obituary
Mr. Joseph K. Nicodemus, 64, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Cadia Healthcare, Hagerstown.
Born February 5, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Gilbert W. and Kathryn V. (Kelly) Nicodemus.
He was employed as a Park Ranger at Antietam Battlefield retiring after 32 years of service.
He is survived by one son, Joshua L. Trumpower of Hagerstown; two granddaughters, Lea and Layla Trumpower; siblings, Joanne T. Stevens of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Naples, FL, Michael A. Nicodemus (Joanne) of Philadelphia, PA, Thomas E. Nicodemus of Blue Ridge Summit and Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mark J. Nicodemus (Linda) of Joppa, MD, John D. Nicodemus (Anne) Of Bel Air, MD, Elizabeth A. Royce of NC and Stephanie L. Wilhide (Mike) of Blue Ridge Summit; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane F. Kinter and Mary K. Granger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -