Mr. Joseph K. Nicodemus, 64, of Blue Ridge Summit, PA passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 in Cadia Healthcare, Hagerstown.
Born February 5, 1956 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Gilbert W. and Kathryn V. (Kelly) Nicodemus.
He was employed as a Park Ranger at Antietam Battlefield retiring after 32 years of service.
He is survived by one son, Joshua L. Trumpower of Hagerstown; two granddaughters, Lea and Layla Trumpower; siblings, Joanne T. Stevens of Blue Ridge Summit, PA and Naples, FL, Michael A. Nicodemus (Joanne) of Philadelphia, PA, Thomas E. Nicodemus of Blue Ridge Summit and Fort Lauderdale, FL, Mark J. Nicodemus (Linda) of Joppa, MD, John D. Nicodemus (Anne) Of Bel Air, MD, Elizabeth A. Royce of NC and Stephanie L. Wilhide (Mike) of Blue Ridge Summit; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Jane F. Kinter and Mary K. Granger.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Apr. 23, 2020