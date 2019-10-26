Home

Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Joseph P. Sariano, Jr.


1945 - 2019
Joseph P. Sariano, Jr. Obituary
Mr. Joseph P. Sariano, Jr., 74, of Crest Ave., Waynesboro, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in his home.
Born March 6, 1945 in Harrisburg, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph P. Sariano, Sr. and Hermina Sariano.
Joe graduated from Bishop McDevitt High School, Harrisburg, PA, with the Class of 1963. He later served with the United States Navy from 1963 until 1967, mostly in Yokosuka, Japan.
He and his wife of over 50 years, Rebecca S. (Harper) "Beckie" Sariano, were married on September 20, 1969.
Joe worked as a communication specialist with the United States Government, working at both Fort Ritchie and Site R. He retired on September 30, 1998.
He was a longtime member of the Waynesboro Country Club, where he was an avid golfer.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Jason P. Sariano and his wife, Kim of Waynesboro; one brother, David Sariano of Halifax, PA; one sister, Jane Birli of Lebanon, PA; and several nieces and nephews.
At his request services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: The at www.cancer.org
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro, is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Oct. 26, 2019
