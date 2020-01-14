Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
(410) 833-4100
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joyce Kranzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joyce Kranzler


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Kranzler Obituary
Joyce Kranzler, 73, of Waynesboro, PA passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg, PA. Born July 19, 1946 in Aberdeen, SD, she was the daughter of the late Gustav and Elsie (Schaible) Kauk.

Joyce had a passion for music. She was an accomplished pianist and served as Choir Director at her former church. Joyce loved spending time at the seashore and tending to her flower garden. She enjoyed needlepoint, knitting and crochet. Joyce had a great love of animals especially birds and kept many over the years as her beloved pets. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Joyce is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Jo Eichensehr and her husband John of Finksburg, MD; grandchildren: Morgan Eichensehr and Ian Eichensehr.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at ELINE FUNERAL HOME, 2901 Bloom Road, Finksburg, MD. A Service will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at11:00 am at the Funeral Home, with Pastor Andy Vineberg officiating. A private family interment will be held in Lake View Memorial Park. Since Joyce loved bright colors, the family requests that those attending the service wear bright and cheerful colors to honor her life.


Online condolences may be made at www.elinefh.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -