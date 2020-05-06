|
|
Mrs. Judy Margaret (Yeager) Miller, 80, of Greencastle, PA, went home to our Lord and Savior on Monday, May 4, 2020.
Born February 28, 1940 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Bruce Yeager and Idabelle (Helman) Yeager.
She was a 1958 graduate of Greencastle High School and that's where she met the love of her life, Richard H. Miller, Sr. They were married on March 24, 1959.
Together they started a successful business, Richard H. Miller TV and Appliance, which was in operation from 1968 until 2006, only closing due to their retirement. They offered ""service after the sale"" to countless Franklin County homes and beyond.
Judy loved the beach and considered Ocean City, MD a second home, never missing a season. She also enjoyed traveling, word searches and most of all, her grandchildren.
A longtime active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Greencastle, PA, both she and Richard were also members of the Loyal Order of the Moose, Mercersburg, PA; the Greencastle American Legion; the Greencastle VFW and the Williamsport Redmen Tribe #84.
She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Richard Miller, Sr.; a daughter ReTina Shultz, Fayetteville, PA; a son, Richard H. Miller, Jr. and his wife, Kori of Mercersburg, PA; Four grandsons: Steve Miller, Greencastle; Ricky Shultz, Jr., Fayetteville, Richard Miller, III, Mercersburg and Cody Fields, Mercersburg; one granddaughter, Ivy Miller, Mercersburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ricky Shultz, Sr., a half-brother, Charles Harmison and a brother, Richard Yeager, who died in infancy.
A private graveside service will be held in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle with Rev. Barbara Barry officiating. Due to the current conditions a memorial service will be held at a later date at Trinity Lutheran Church, Greencastle.
Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, Greencastle, is handling the arrangements. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 6, 2020