Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA 17268
(717) 762-2811
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home
50 South Broad Street
Waynesboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Binkley Rock Yeager
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June Binkley Rock Yeager


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
June Binkley Rock Yeager Obituary

June Binkley Rock Yeager, 84, of Redwood Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November, 29, 2019 in the presence of her loving family by her side.

Born June 4, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Carrie B. (Myers) Binkley. June was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1953. Graduated Nursing School (RN), Harrisburg Nursing School.

June and her husband, Robert M. Yeager were married on January 1, 1980. June was employed at Quincy United Methodist Home for many years and a member of Maranatha Brethren Church in Hagerstown, MD.

June enjoyed puzzles, reading, birdwatching and the beach.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband Richard F. Rock, two sisters, Esther B. Fitz and Julia B. Fjalstad and beloved daughter Tresa Lin Rock.

She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Yeager, brother Benjamin W. Binkley II, son Daryl R. Rock, daughter-in-law Linda L. Rock, two grandchildren, Aaron B. Rock and Carrie Rock Magruder. June will be forever remembered by her Yeager extended family, numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services will b
June Binkley Rock Yeager, 84, of Redwood Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November, 29, 2019 in the presence of her loving family by her side.

Born June 4, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Carrie B. (Myers) Binkley. June was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1953. Graduated Nursing School (RN), Harrisburg Nursing School.

June and her husband, Robert M. Yeager were married on January 1, 1980. June was employed at Quincy United Methodist Home for many years and a member of Maranatha Brethren Church in Hagerstown, MD.

June enjoyed puzzles, reading, birdwatching and the beach.

She is preceded in death by her 1st husband Richard F. Rock, two sisters, Esther B. Fitz and Julia B. Fjalstad and beloved daughter Tresa Lin Rock.

She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Yeager, brother Benjamin W. Binkley II, son Daryl R. Rock, daughter-in-law Linda L. Rock, two grandchildren, Aaron B. Rock and Carrie Rock Magruder. June will be forever remembered by her Yeager extended family, numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Services will be held at 2pm, December 7, 2019 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Refreshments and fellowship will be held at Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA following burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Brethren Church – Vacation Bible School, 19835 Scott Hill Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21742.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
e held at 2pm, December 7, 2019 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Refreshments and fellowship will be held at Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA following burial.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Brethren Church – Vacation Bible School, 19835 Scott Hill Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21742.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -