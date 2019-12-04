|
|
June Binkley Rock Yeager, 84, of Redwood Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November, 29, 2019 in the presence of her loving family by her side.
Born June 4, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Carrie B. (Myers) Binkley. June was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1953. Graduated Nursing School (RN), Harrisburg Nursing School.
June and her husband, Robert M. Yeager were married on January 1, 1980. June was employed at Quincy United Methodist Home for many years and a member of Maranatha Brethren Church in Hagerstown, MD.
June enjoyed puzzles, reading, birdwatching and the beach.
She is preceded in death by her 1st husband Richard F. Rock, two sisters, Esther B. Fitz and Julia B. Fjalstad and beloved daughter Tresa Lin Rock.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Yeager, brother Benjamin W. Binkley II, son Daryl R. Rock, daughter-in-law Linda L. Rock, two grandchildren, Aaron B. Rock and Carrie Rock Magruder. June will be forever remembered by her Yeager extended family, numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services will b
June Binkley Rock Yeager, 84, of Redwood Drive, Waynesboro, PA passed away Friday, November, 29, 2019 in the presence of her loving family by her side.
Born June 4, 1935 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin W. and Carrie B. (Myers) Binkley. June was a graduate of Washington Township High School with the Class of 1953. Graduated Nursing School (RN), Harrisburg Nursing School.
June and her husband, Robert M. Yeager were married on January 1, 1980. June was employed at Quincy United Methodist Home for many years and a member of Maranatha Brethren Church in Hagerstown, MD.
June enjoyed puzzles, reading, birdwatching and the beach.
She is preceded in death by her 1st husband Richard F. Rock, two sisters, Esther B. Fitz and Julia B. Fjalstad and beloved daughter Tresa Lin Rock.
She is survived by her husband, Robert M. Yeager, brother Benjamin W. Binkley II, son Daryl R. Rock, daughter-in-law Linda L. Rock, two grandchildren, Aaron B. Rock and Carrie Rock Magruder. June will be forever remembered by her Yeager extended family, numerous nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Services will be held at 2pm, December 7, 2019 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Refreshments and fellowship will be held at Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA following burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Brethren Church – Vacation Bible School, 19835 Scott Hill Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
e held at 2pm, December 7, 2019 at Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 South Broad Street, Waynesboro, PA. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to service. Burial will follow in Quincy Cemetery, Quincy, PA. Refreshments and fellowship will be held at Waynesboro Bible Church, 8216 Stottlemyer Road, Waynesboro, PA following burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Maranatha Brethren Church – Vacation Bible School, 19835 Scott Hill Dr., Hagerstown, MD 21742.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 4, 2019