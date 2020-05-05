|
Ms. June C. (Cone) Doolittle, 97, a resident of Providence Place, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020 in the nursing home.
Born March 11, 1923 in Detroit, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Chester and Augusta (Havens) Cone.
She was a graduate of Sturgis, MI High School with the Class of 1941 and later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology from the University of Michigan.
June served in the United States Marine Corp. as a Staff Sergeant during World War II where she was stationed in Quantico, VA as an airplane repair person at the ANR shop.
Following her service, she was employed by the Department of Welfare as a social worker for a number of years before leaving the workforce to raise her family. She later received her LPN license, working at Waynesboro Hospital for 20 years. Following her retirement in 1994, she continued to work part-time at Waynesboro Welfare Office.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro where she served as an Elder, on numerous committees and went on missions trips to Ecuador, Ethiopia and Honduras with the church. She also was a member of Joe Stickell American Legion Post #15, Waynesboro and National Women's Marine Corp. Association.
June enjoyed music, painting and basketry.
She is survived by three children, Laurie D. Greene (Richard) of Shippensburg, PA, Timothy K. Doolittle (Terri) of Atlanta, GA and Douglas E. Doolittle (Marta) of Tampa, FL; one grandson, Corey D. Greene (Brittany) of Pittsburgh, PA; one sister, Lorrane Mae Johnson of Sturgis, MI and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister, her twin, Jean Aletha Tozer; and one brother, Keith Cone.
A memorial service is currently pending. Private burial will be in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Presbyterian Church of Waynesboro, 105 East Main Street, Waynesboro PA 17268 or Antietam Humane Society, 8513 Lyons Road, Waynesboro, PA 17268.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on May 5, 2020