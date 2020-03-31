|
|
K. Joanne (Brewbaker) Forney, age 85, of Greencastle, PA died Monday, March 30, 2020 in the Quincy Village Nursing Center where she had resided for the past ten days.
Born in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Ruth (Thomas) Brewbaker. She married her husband Harold B. Forney on June 25, 1954.
Joanne was a homemaker and had worked as a bookkeeper at the former Myers and Fitz and then Antrim Building and Farm Supply in Greencastle. She was a 1952 graduate of Greencastle High School and also graduated from the Hagerstown Business College.
She had attended the Grace United Church of Christ in Greencastle and enjoyed playing bingo.
Surviving in addition to her husband Harold is one son Joel L. Forney of Marion, PA.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son Samuel B. Forney in 2013 and a sister Doris John in 1996.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at the Browns Mill Cemetery in Kauffman PA with Pastor David Rawley officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Antietam Humane Society 8513 Lyons Rd. Waynesboro, PA 17268. Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanfh.com. Arrangements were handled by the Harold M. Zimmerman And Son Funeral Home of Greencastle.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Mar. 31, 2020