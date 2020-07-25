Mrs. Karen J. (Carson) Kline, 61, of North Oller Avenue, Waynesboro, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Born September 16, 1958 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Mrs. Gloria A. (Ambrose) Miller of Waynesboro and the late Albert Carson.
Karen was a graduate of Waynesboro Area Senior High School and also studied at Hagerstown, MD Junior College.
A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, she was currently employed as a supervisor at Christmas Tree Shoppes in Hagerstown. She was a lifelong Nascar Fan and anyone who knew her knew of her love for her precious furbabies. She loved her family and enjoyed spending vacations at the beach with them every Summer.
Karen was a member of Otterbein Church, Waynesboro.
Left behind to cherish her memory is her husband of 40 years, Mr. David M. Kline whom she married April 12, 1980; two children, Ryan Michael Kline (Beth Welsh-Kline) of York, PA and Andrea Leigh Kline of Waynesboro; five grandchildren, Ashlyn, Zoë, Channing, Layla and Davin; brother, Steven R. Carson (Teresa) of Harpers Ferry, WV; step-siblings, William Byers (Lynda) of Hagerstown and Pam Wren (Steve) of Nevada; mother-in-law, Joyce (Wise) Kline of Waynesboro; David's siblings, Teresa Richards (Charlie) of Uniontown, PA, Joey Kline, Edwin Kline (Carla), Timothy Kline (Tina) and Jennifer Peck (Gary), all of Waynesboro and Rebecca Salinas (Arturo) of San Juan, TX; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, David Miller, stepmother, Helen Carson , sister-in-law, Tina Jones Kline (Tim) and sister-in-law, Kathy Bercaw (Dean), all of Waynesboro.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., Sunday, July 26, 2020 in the outdoor pavilion at Otterbein Community Park, 13375 Welty Road, Waynesboro with Pastor Michael V. Newman officiating where the family will receive friends beginning at 1:00 P.M. Burial will be in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro.
Due to the current mandate by Governor Wolfe, those attending are encouraged to wear a mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
Arrangements are by Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Waynesboro
