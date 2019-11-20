|
Kathy Marie Boschert, 59, of Edgemont, MD, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, MD.
Born January 12, 1960 in Waynesboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Lenwood Calvin Dewease and Kathleen Virginia (Miller) Dewease.
She was a graduate of Smithsburg High School class of 1978.
Kathy was formerly employed by Avalon Manor Nursing Home of Hagerstown and currently employed by Corizon Health.
Kathy is survived by her longtime companion, Mike Danley, brother, Richard Dewease and wife Joyce, niece, Jennifer Millhouse and husband Tim, great-nephews, Devin Pastors and Rylen Millhouse, stepdaughters, Heather Danley and Danielle Danley, feline companion, Smoke and her feathered friend, Santana.
Services will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 11:00am at J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, with Pastor Julie Brigham officiating. Burial will be in Ringgold Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6-8pm at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Kathy Boschert to Breast Cancer Awareness of Cumberland Valley at 12916 Conamar Dr. Suite 201, Hagerstown, MD, 21742 / www.bcacv.org or The Humane Society of Washington County at 13011 Maugansville Rd. Hagerstown, MD, 21740 / www.hswcmd.org.
Arrangements were made by J.L. Davis Funeral Home, Smithsburg, MD, and online condolences may be offered at www.jldavisfh.com.
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Nov. 20, 2019