Kathy Marie Kelley Kreps, 64, of Martinsburg, WV passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Willow Tree Manor in Charles Town, WV.
She was born on April 18, 1955 in Hagerstown, MD to the late Charles Richard Kelley Sr. and Helen Marie Gossard Snay.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kreps in 2015.
She was a 1973 graduate of Williamsport High School Williamsport, MD, she also attended Kaplan University in Hagerstown, MD.
Kathy was employed as an Executive Secretary by Holly Place Hagerstown, MD until her retirement.
She previously attended Ringgold Church of God.
She was a longtime member of Waynesboro Lions Club.
Kathy was an avid bowler and bowled for multiple leagues in Hagerstown and Waynesboro.
She is survived by her stepchildren Tina Kreps of Waynesboro, PA; Trish Kreps of Palm Bay, FL; Terry Kreps of Waynesboro, PA; Tom Kreps of Waynesboro, PA; sister Cheryl Rhodes of Waynesboro, PA; sister Martha Morris of Appling, GA; sister Anita Jordan of Martinsburg, WV; brother Greg Kelley of Hagerstown, MD; brother Stephen Jordan of Hagerstown, MD; brother Stanley Jordan of Martinsburg, WV; brother Mark Jordan of Falling Waters, WV; brother Charles Kelley, Jr. of Martinsburg, WV; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and uncle Denny Gossard of Kodak, TN.
She was predeceased by a son Richard B. Cole; brothers Russell Jordan and Donald Kelley and her stepmother Marie.
The family will receive friends at the Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm. The funeral home will be open after 1:00 pm on Thursday for the convenience of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held at Osborne Funeral Home 425 S. Conococheague St. Williamsport, MD on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Don Conley officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park Hagerstown, MD.
The family request the omission of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Holly Place 268 S. Potomac St. Hagerstown, MD 21740 or Doey's House 747 Northern Ave. Hagerstown, MD 21742
Published in Waynesboro Record Herald on Dec. 24, 2019